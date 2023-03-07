10 kg of silver, Rs 1.5 lakh stolen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

Thieves targeted a jewellery store at Avtar Market, Dugri, and stole 10 kg of silver and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash. The incident came to light when the owner came to the shop on Monday. The miscreants had made a hole in the store wall from an adjoining shop to commit the theft.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. An FIR in the matter has been registered at the Dugri police station against the unidentified suspects. CCTVs are also being checked to trace them.