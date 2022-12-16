10 mobiles, 159 tobacco sachets seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of 10 mobile phones and 159 tobacco sachets in three separate incidents.

In the first case, assistant superintendent (jail) Suraj Mall said on December 13, a checking was conducted in the jail during which four mobile phones were seized from four inmates, Ranjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ashu Arora and Surinder Kumar.

In another case, assistant superintendent of jail Kuldeep Singh said on December 11, he along with the team conducted a checking in the jail, which led to the recovery of three mobile phones along with 250 gm tobacco from the five inmates, identified as Jasvir Singh, Gurjit Singh, Gurmit Singh, Surajpal and Harjinderpal.

In another checking conducted on December 12, 159 tobacco sachets, three mobile phones and 15 gm of tobacco was found abandoned on the jail premises. Some inmates could have dumped the banned items fearing action against them.

In all cases, separate cases under the Prisons Act was registered against the inmates and further probe was launched to inquire about sources which facilitated banned items inside the jail.