10 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, June 12
After seizing 10 mobile phones on the Central Jail premises, four FIRs under Section 52-A (I) of the Prisons Act has been registered at the division number 7 police station.
In the first case, the jail staff found four mobile phones during an inspection carried out on June 10. In the second case, a jail inmate, Palwinder Singh, has been booked after a mobile was allegedly recovered from him. In the third case, two inmates — Sandeep Kumar and Gurpreet Singh — were booked after two mobiles were seized from them. On June 6, the police allegedly seized mobiles from the possession of two inmates.
