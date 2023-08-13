10 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, August 12
Surprise checkings in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of 10 cell phones. Of these, seven were found abandoned on the jail premises while three mobiles were seized from three jail inmates.
Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Harbans Singh said on May 28, a surprise checking was conducted in the jail which led to the recovery of five mobile phones, which were found abandoned on the jail premises.
He said some inmates might had abandoned the phones in the jail to prevent action against them. A case against the unidentified inmates was registered by the police.
Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Kamaljit Singh said on August 9, during a surprise checking, two mobile phones were seized from Jasvir Singh and Aman Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the two inmates on Friday. Later, on the same day, two more phones were found abandoned on the jail premises. A separate case was lodged in this regard.
Jail officials said on August 10 during a surprise raid, on mobile phone was recovered from a jail inmate, identified as Gurvinder Singh. A case was also registered against him on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...