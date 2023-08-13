10 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

Surprise checkings in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of 10 cell phones. Of these, seven were found abandoned on the jail premises while three mobiles were seized from three jail inmates.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Harbans Singh said on May 28, a surprise checking was conducted in the jail which led to the recovery of five mobile phones, which were found abandoned on the jail premises.

He said some inmates might had abandoned the phones in the jail to prevent action against them. A case against the unidentified inmates was registered by the police.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Kamaljit Singh said on August 9, during a surprise checking, two mobile phones were seized from Jasvir Singh and Aman Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the two inmates on Friday. Later, on the same day, two more phones were found abandoned on the jail premises. A separate case was lodged in this regard.

Jail officials said on August 10 during a surprise raid, on mobile phone was recovered from a jail inmate, identified as Gurvinder Singh. A case was also registered against him on Friday.