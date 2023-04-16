10 mobiles seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

A surprise checking conducted in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of 10 mobile phones. These were found abandoned in the jail.

Considering that the mobiles may have been dumped by some unidentified inmates, a case under the Prisons Act was registered on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Gagandeep Sharma said on April 9, he along with his team conducted a surprise checking in the jail during which belongings of the inmates were checked and suspected prisoners were frisked.

Later, the jail staff found 10 phones abandoned at various spots in the jail, he said.

The jail officials said now, the mobiles would be sent for forensic examination with a motive to inquire about those who facilitated the delivery of the same inside the jail. Action will be taken as per the law.