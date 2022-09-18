10 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

A surprise checking in the Central Jail led to the recovery of 10 cell phones and 50 gm of drug powder from jail inmates in separate incidents.

During the surprise checking in jail on Thursday, three cell phones were seized from Mandeep Singh and Puneet.

In another seizure, seven mobile phones were seized from Surjit Ram and Sunny. Of the seven phones, six were allegedly thrown inside by someone from the outer wall of the jail on the directions of Surjit. On the same day, officials also seized 50 gm of drug powder from an inmate,