10 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central jail

Ludhiana, July 24
During a special inspection, staff at the Ludhiana Central jail seized 10 mobile phones.
Seven of the phones were found abandoned on the jail premises. Later, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harbans Singh informed the police for necessary action.
In a separate incident, three mobile phones were seized from three inmates who were identified as Jaspreet Singh, Jarnail Singh and Gurdip Singh. Two seperate FIRs in accordance with Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act have been registered against the inmates at the Division Number 7 police station. The investigation is being carried out by head constable Gurpreet Singh.
