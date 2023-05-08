10 more contract Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Today 10 persons tested positive for Covid. The positivity rate was 1.45 per cent and there were 109 active cases in the district on Sunday. Eight patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals and one patient is on ventilator.

Those who tested positive today include six persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, two diagnosed during OPD visit and one healthcare worker while one person is still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,480 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,027 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, 690 samples were sent for testing which include 498 RT-PCR and 192 antigen samples and one TrueNat sample.

The Civil Surgeon has urged the people to follow all Covid preacautions.