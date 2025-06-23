10 more jail inmates booked for having mobile phones

There seems to be no stopping of the violation of the Prison Act by inmates and the jail personnel at Central Jail in Ludhiana as 10 more inmates were booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act on Saturday for allegedly possessing and using wireless and digital devices.

Advertisement

The police have also seized 10 mobile phones from suspects Harpreet Singh Happy, alias Loga, and nine other inmates. In all, 34 persons, including two warders, have been booked during the past three weeks and prohibited materials, totalling 32 mobile phones, 900 habit-forming tablets and 250 gm of tobacco has been seized from them.

The police had earlier nabbed two warders Gurpreet Singh of Singhewala Wero Ke in Fazilka district and Iqbal Singh on different days for allegedly smuggling 250 gm of tobacco and 900 habit-forming tablets, respectively. Viewing the smuggling of digital equipment as a serious threat to law and order inside and outside the prison, cops led by Dinesh Kumar Sharma had enhanced surveillance at and around jail premises,

Advertisement

resulting in recovery of 10 more mobiles.