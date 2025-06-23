DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / 10 more jail inmates booked for having mobile phones

10 more jail inmates booked for having mobile phones

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:02 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

There seems to be no stopping of the violation of the Prison Act by inmates and the jail personnel at Central Jail in Ludhiana as 10 more inmates were booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act on Saturday for allegedly possessing and using wireless and digital devices.

Advertisement

The police have also seized 10 mobile phones from suspects Harpreet Singh Happy, alias Loga, and nine other inmates. In all, 34 persons, including two warders, have been booked during the past three weeks and prohibited materials, totalling 32 mobile phones, 900 habit-forming tablets and 250 gm of tobacco has been seized from them.

The police had earlier nabbed two warders Gurpreet Singh of Singhewala Wero Ke in Fazilka district and Iqbal Singh on different days for allegedly smuggling 250 gm of tobacco and 900 habit-forming tablets, respectively. Viewing the smuggling of digital equipment as a serious threat to law and order inside and outside the prison, cops led by Dinesh Kumar Sharma had enhanced surveillance at and around jail premises,

Advertisement

resulting in recovery of 10 more mobiles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts