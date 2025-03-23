10 PLI schemes given Rs 14,020 cr incentive: Govt

To boost domestic manufacturing, the government has disbursed Rs 14,020 crore under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 10 sectors, including electronics and pharma, since the launch of the support measure.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the incentive amount of Rs 14,020 crore was disbursed under the PLI schemes for 10 sectors — large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, automobiles and auto components and drones.

“Individual cases have been approved over a period of time through a transparent mechanism,” the government said, adding the projects were implemented over two-three years, depending on the nature of manufacturing and claims were usually made after first year of production.

Advertisement

Noting that most projects were at the implementation stage and would be filing incentive claims in due course, the ministry said 764 applications had been approved. As many as 176 MSMEs are among the PLI beneficiaries.

“Actual investment of around Rs 1.61 lakh crore has been reported till November 2024, which has generated production and sale of about Rs 14 lakh crore and employment of over 11.5 lakh,” the statement said, while divulging that the schemes had witnessed exports surpassing Rs 5.31 lakh crore, with significant contributions from sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals.