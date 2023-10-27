 10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far : The Tribune India

  10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Health Dept on toes, tells residents to take precautions

Health Department officials spread awareness against dengue among residents in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 26

Today 10 tested positive for dengue, of these nine persons belong to urban areas and one to rural. With this, the total count of patients has reached 663. Today, there were 67 active cases in the district, of which 58 are from urban areas and nine are from rural. Till now, 10 persons have lost their lives due to dengue in the district.

With two deaths of dengue reported in the district yesterday, the Health Department was on its toes and have sped up its awareness activities and precautionary measures. Experts have also laid stress on increasing the immunity of the body by eating healthy, doing regular exercise and staying hydrated.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Vivek Kataria said the department was already undertaking activities to tackle the dengue spread which had now been intensified.

“We have appointed teams which were checking the breeding of mosquitoes. People should keep their surroundings clean and do not let water get stagnant around their houses. They are advised not to keep old tyres, trays and tumblers in the open to avoid them being filled with water,” he said.

District Epidimologist Ramesh said they had identified hotspots and from tomorrow they would be spreading awareness through an e-rickshaw. “We will be talking about precautionary measures and symptoms of dengue and educating the masses to keep their surroundings clean. City residents should observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers, change water in flower pots, etc,” he said.

A doctor from a government ayurvedic dispensary said one should consume diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. “Food rich in vitamin C should be consumed as they help in boosting the immune system and green leafy vegetables help improve immunity,” he said. Those suffering from dengue should take plenty of rest and have fluids.

#dengue

