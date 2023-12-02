10 to represent state in nationals

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 1

Komal and Sandeep of Malerkotla, Lakshami, Ekta, Komalpreet and Simran of Mohali, Visakha of Badal village and Khushi have been declared winners in their respective categories in the 7th Senior State Boxing Championship for Women that concluded at Dalanwal village near here.

These boxers will now represent the state in the National Championship scheduled to be held in Noida on December 20.

Mohammad Yakub and Mohammad Habib, president and secretary of the Malerkotla District Boxing Association informed that the Sports Department led by Malerkotla DC Dr Pallavi had organised boxing competitions for women in 12 weight categories at Dalanmajra in Amargarh subdivision. The event was jointly organised by the District Boxing Association and the Dalanwal Sports Promotion and Social Welfare Organisation. Contests were held in the 48, 50, 52, 54, 57, 60, 63, 66, 70 and 75 kg weight categories.

