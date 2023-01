10 trains cancelled, many running late

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 4

Thick blanket of fog and poor visibility due to adverse weather conditions have thrown rail traffic in the region off track with as many as 10 trains having been cancelled for the day and many more running late by upto 10 hours.

Going by the forecast of weathermen, railway officials here did not see any immediate respite for rail travellers.

According to railway officials, 12241/42 Amritsar-Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express, 14505/06 Amritsar-Nangal Dam-Amritsar Express, 14617/18 Banmankhi-Amritsar-Banmankhi Jansewa Express, 14673/74 Jaynagar-Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express and 18103/04 Tatanagar-Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express trains were cancelled for the day.

Trains running late

More than 8 hrs: 13307 Dhanbad-Firozepur Ganga Sutlej Express, 18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express.

More than 5 hrs: 13151 Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express, 12237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Begumpura Express, 12207 Kathgodam-Jammu Tawi Express, 15651 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express, 13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail, 11057 CST (Mumbai)-Amritsar Express.

More than 2 hrs: 12355 Patna-Jammu Tawi Archana Express, 22431 Kanpur-Udhampur Superfast Express, 12919 Indore-Jammu Tawi Malwa Express, 12549 Durg Jammu Tawi Express, 14649 Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express, 20807 Vishakhapatnam-Amritsar Express.

Upto 2 hrs: 12716 Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express, 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, 15656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Express, 12475 Hapa-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sarvodaya Express, 12715 Nanded-Amritsar Express.