Home / Ludhiana / 10-year-old feared drowned in drain

10-year-old feared drowned in drain

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:11 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Ashiq Ansari
A 10-year-old child is feared to have drowned in gandha nala (drain) passing through Kundanpuri area of the city on Friday.

The victim, Ashiq Ansari, slipped while trying to cross a girder kept on the drain for repair work that has been going on for the past four months.

Sukhjinder Singh, In-charge Kailash Nagar Chowki, said the rescue operation had been started immediately after receiving information about the incident and divers had been engaged to find the child.

Mohammad Raffiq Ansari, father of the victim, said his son had gone to purchase food wrapping paper from the market and was searching for Rs 500 currency note, which he had lost, at the time of the incident.

He urged the administration to expedite rescue operation and save his son.

