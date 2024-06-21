10 years of Pavilion Mall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

The 10th anniversary of Pavilion Mall, Ludhiana, was celebrated with jubilation. The festivities commenced with a serene Sukhmani Sahib path, setting a peaceful and reflective tone for the day.

It was followed by a mesmerising artistic performance by an international artist. Mall leaders, tenants and guests gathered to partake in the symbolic moment, celebrating the mall’s decade-long journey.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.