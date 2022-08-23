10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Harbans Singh Lekhi, has convicted Hans Raj, aka Hansa, of Tajpur Road, Ludhiana, on the charges of possessing intoxicating powder.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years. A fine of Rs 1,00,000 was also imposed on him.

The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency to him as the recovered narcotics fell under commercial quantity.

A case against the accused was registered on November 9, 2018, at the Division No 7 police station.

When a police party, headed by ASI Kashmir, was checking vehicles around 9 pm, the accused was going from Samrala to Ludhiana. When asked to stop by the police, he tried to flee and was caught on suspicion. The police seized 700 gm of white intoxicating powder from his car.

However, during the trial, the accused had pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.