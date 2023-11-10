10-yr-old dies of dengue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

One more death suspected to be caused due to dengue has taken the toll in the district to 18. The deceased was a 10-year-old boy, who was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Besides, 24 persons have tested positive in the district today, of which 18 belong to urban areas and six are from rural areas. On Thursday, there were 112 active cases in the district, of which 86 belong to urban and 26 to rural areas.

Symptoms Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding. Precautions Mosquito repellent and creams should be used

Anti-mosquito spraying should be done daily, especially behind curtains and below tables.

Water from pots kept in drawing rooms should be changed on a weekly basis.

Don’t keep uncovered utensil, pots, tyres, etc. on rooftop or in the open.

Don’t allow fresh water to get accumulated near houses.

Meanwhile, Assistant Civil Surgeon Vivek Kataria along with a team of the Health Department, today visited the Salem Tabri area and also met patients suffering from dengue.

He asked the people of the area to adopt necessary precautions to protect themselves against dengue. “Never let water get stagnant in your surroundings as it let mosquitoes breed. It takes only 5 ml of water for mosquitoes to breed,” he said.

He also advocated the people to observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty water coolers, flower pots, etc. “Never take any medicine without consulting doctor,” he advised.

#dengue