Ludhiana: 10 yrs on, shopkeepers at Scooter Market await removal of dump

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 30

Despite making complaints for the past one decade, shopkeepers of Scooter Market, near Bhai Chattar Singh Park, here, are still waiting for the removal of the garbage dump located next to their shops.

The Municipal Corporation had earlier assured them that the dump would be shifted to another place soon but the garbage is still being dumped adjoining the market under the flyover.

The civic body, however, had last year constructed a shed at Bhai Chattar Singh Park for the installation of a waste compactor. The shopkeepers said they were assured that the dump would be shifted from the market soon to the newly constructed shed once the compactor was installed there. However, no compactor had been installed till date.

Satinderpal Singh, president of the Scooter Sellers’ Market Association, said they had raised the issue of garbage dump many times before the civic body authorities during the past over 10 years but it had not been removed from Scooter Market till date. Earlier, members of the NGT monitoring committee had also inspected the dumpsite.

He said visitors, traders and workers were forced to suffer due to unsanitary conditions created by the dump. “During the rainy season, the situation turns extremely bad. It is difficult to breathe due to the foul smell emanating from the dump. We demand from the government to direct the civic body to get the same removed from the market at the earliest,” he said.

Earlier, the shopkeepers used to run their business of sale and purchase of second-hand two-wheelers on Gill Road. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered in 2011 to shift Scooter Market (from Gill Road) to shops constructed under a flyover near Bhai Chattar Singh Park.

“We have been working under unsanitary conditions this rainy season too. Many shopkeepers had fallen ill due to the unhygienic conditions at the dumpsite near our shops. Moreover, it is difficult to pass through the road as garbage is dumped on the road portion too. We want that the dump should be removed permanently without any further delay,” said another trader.

MC Health Officer Vipul Malhotra said the civil work to construct a shed was already done while the waste compactor would be installed under the Smart City Mission. Once the compactor was installed, the dump from Scooter Market would be shifted there.

Notably, the project to install waste compactors under the Smart City Mission is yet to be launched.