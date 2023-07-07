 100 acres in Koom Kalan cleared of encroachments : The Tribune India

A GLADA team clears encroachments from government land in a village under Koom Kalan.



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 6

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) today removed encroachments from over 100 acres of land in Sekhowal, Salempur, Selkiana, Haider Nagar, Garcha, Garhi Fazil villages falling under Koom Kalan area in the district.

Action contrary to CM’s assurance

The GLADA team came with JCB machines and damaged our bore-wells. They dug the ground and buried our engines and covered the site with mud. They even ploughed our bajra crop standing in the fields, which was contrary to the assurances given by the CM last year.

Kashmir Singh, sekhowal resident and petitioner in case

The action was taken on the orders of the government as the land was proposed for setting up a mega textile park under the PM MITRA Scheme.

According to GLADA officials, a special team comprising officials from GLADA and the Revenue Department reached the spot, along with the police, to clear the encroachments. An official spokesman said public announcements were made before initiating action. He said most encroachments include shanties and boundary walls on lands in these areas. Besides these, fencing was also done around the reclaimed lands.

It was further stated that GLADA was planning more such demolition and clearance drives in the upcoming weeks while making an appeal to the general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies no facilities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc would be provided by the authority in such unlawfully developed colonies.

Action evokes protest from environmentalists

The drive to clear encroachments on vast tract of forest land in the middle of Mattewara reserved forest land around Koom Kalan area today evoked a strong and angry protest from environmentalists, who were agitating to save the forest land for since past several months.

The Public Action Committee alleged that bore-wells and crops on the Sekhowal panchayat land were damaged by the high-handed action in the name of removing encroachments on some 500 acres of government land around Mattewara. A PAC activist said a fresh row erupted on the issue of land of the cancelled Mattewara Textile Park as officials of the GLADA had descended on the spot with JCB machines and tractors and had caused damage to bores, engines and crops on the land.

“Public Action Committee (Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya) recently announced a protest outside the GLADA office against the encroachment on another chunk of 500 acres of land by unknown people. The said land earlier belonged to Animal Husbandry Farm, Potato Seed Farm and other research farms.

Jaskirat Singh of PAC said, “This is a strange behaviour by GLADA as the CM had categorically assured on July 11 last year that as the project for textile park had been scrapped, the land would be returned to Sekhowal Panchayat. The authorities were doing the opposite instead and harassing poor villagers.”

PAC member Kuldip Singh Khaira said, “It seems some local politicians and GLADA are trying to cleverly mix the issue of 500 acres of encroachment on government land by powerful people with the issue of 416 acres of Sekhowal panchayat land, which was being cultivated in small chunks by poor landless villagers of Sekhowal for generations.”

