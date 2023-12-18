100 e-buses set to ply on city roads

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

In a major boost to the public transport sector and green urban mobility, the city will be getting 100 mini e-buses under the PM e-bus sewa scheme. In this context, a team from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) visited the city on Sunday to conduct a field survey.

Initially the team members conducted a meeting with the civic body officials at the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone D office, following which the team members moved to the field.

The team was led by Team Leader (operations) Ram Paunikar and Transport Planner Pushpendra Pandit and Urban Planner Ekta Kapoor were also part of the team. MC Superintending Engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh, Superintendent OP Kapoor among others accompanied the team. Officials from the roadways department, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) were also present in the meeting.

Discussions were held regarding setting up of e-bus depots, including laying of power lines and installation of charging stations etc. Deliberations were also held about the proposed route plans for the e-buses.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar said working on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, two e-bus depots would be established in the city including the one at Ghora Factory road near Cheema chowk and city bus depot on Hambran road. The team also visited these sites on Sunday and checked a few routes where city bus service is already being provided by the civic body.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said it will be a major push to the public transport sector and green transportation as the city will be getting 100 mini e-buses under the scheme. The department has opted for mini-buses to avoid congestion on city roads. The procurement of e-buses has to be done at the government level.