100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The tehbazari wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive to free the green belt of encroachments in the Sherpur area (near Aarti steels) on Wednesday evening.

Officials said encroachers had established an illegal vegetable market at the site and over 100 encroachments in form of vends and sheds had been removed from the green belt area spread in around 1-km stretch alongside the road.

Tehbazari wing’s staff from all four zones of the civic body participated in the drive, which was conducted on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

MC Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said a large number of street vendors and shopkeepers had encroached upon the green belt area. Besides damaging the green belt area, the encroachments have been leading to traffic jams in the area due to parking of vehicles by the roadside. He said before conducting the drive, a warning was also issued to the encroachers but they failed to remove their vends and sheds from the site.