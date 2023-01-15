100 examined at eye camp

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 14

The NSS unit of Doraha College of Education organised an eye check-up camp in association with Soni Eye Care Centre, Doraha. Around 100 NSS volunteers, faculty members, drivers and local residents took the advantage of the camp by getting the opportunity to know more about various aspects of eye care.

Senior doctor Rhibhu Soni and Dr Rubina Soni spoke to the students about how to increase awareness and improve access to eye healthcare services. During the speech, Principal Sandeep Sawhney and Dr Rubina Soni motivated students to adopt a fit lifestyle with a daily routine of doing workout and having a healthy diet.