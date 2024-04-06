 100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • 100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures
fire safety Part - ii

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

16 killed in factory blaze near Suffian chowk in 2017, stringent measures needed

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

A major fire breaks out in a building in Ludhiana. file



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 5

The industrial hub of the state tops the list when it comes to the occurrence of the number of fire incidents. Last year, Ludhiana recorded over 350 fire incidents while the current year had already witnessed over 100 fire incidents. Interestingly, in most of the incidents, owners of establishments were found to be at fault for not complying with the fire safety norms. Despite the city is sitting on a powder keg and fire incidents have cost the lives of many industrial workers, the administration and residents have not learnt any lesson from the past tragedies.

Whenever any fire incident occurs, fire personnel reach the spot and douse the flames. Despite most units in the city sans fire safety arrangements, no concrete action was taken against the erring units. Political interference is also one of the reasons behind the fire officials remaining on the back foot.

Interestingly, such lethargic approach of the administration has been going on for years now. The most tragic fire and building collapse incident occurred on November 20, 2017, in which a total of 16 persons, including nine firefighters, had lost their lives at the plastic manufacturing factory near Suffian Chowk. A highly flammable chemical was stored at the factory without any permission. Days after the tragedy, the then MC officials had announced to conduct a survey to check fire safety arrangements at factories, godowns, commercial establishments and other buildings in the city but to no avail. Even the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also visited the spot and ordered strict action against the erring units but nothing happened on the ground. As per information, the MC had reportedly begun a fire safety audit to check fire safety arrangements at city hospitals in 2018 but the same was also not completed due to unknown reasons.

The MC had also prepared a report around five years ago and according to it, less than 2 per cent of industries, commercial establishments, educational and other institutes operating in the city had obtained fire safety certificates. Despite the report, no concrete measures were taken.

Sources said there were over 4.25 lakh properties in the city, of which at least 2 lakh properties were either commercial and industrial. Officials blamed the shortage of manpower for not being able to conduct any audit and also shift the blame on residents who were not complying with the fire safety norms.

A fire official said they were waiting eagerly for the implementation of the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Act, 2022, which was lying in limbo for years. The draft of the Act was already ready and once it gets final approval from the Cabinet and the state Assembly, fire officials would get some powers to take action against the erring owners and officials can also seal buildings for violations. At present, there is some ambiguity about the powers of the fire officials in the state.

What MC chief says

“Fire safety arrangements are needed at every unit and to enforce the same, the MC will initially issue advisory for residents, asking them to follow fire safety norms. Afterwards, random checking would be conducted and erring building owners will face action. To save precious lives and loss of properties, I also urged the residents to come forward and ensure implementation of the fire norms,” MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.

Only Ludhiana has got turntable ladder in state

Notably, whenever a fire breaks out in a high-rise building, firemen have to enter the structure either by climbing from adjoining buildings or they endanger their lives by entering from the main door of the building on fire and due to the practice, they also suffer injuries.

Last year, the fire authorities got the turn table ladder (TTL), which costs the state Rs 13 crore and only Ludhiana is having the advanced ladder in the state. The TTL helps in controlling fire incidents in high- rise buildings as it’s height is 56 m. “With the availability of the advanced ladder, we are fully prepared to tackle any kind of emergency. It not only helps in dousing the flames in high-rise buildings but can also be used to rescue trapped persons in the structures,” fire officials said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

2
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

3
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

6
Himachal

BRS leader scoffs at Kangana Ranaut over her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's first PM' remark

7
India

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

8
India

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

9
Chandigarh

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

10
Haryana

Upset over police 'inaction’, 4 of family consume poison outside ADC’s office in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...


Cities

View All

Doc’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

Woman paraded naked in Valtoha

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers in Chandigarh

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

MC wasting funds on park renovation: Residents

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes