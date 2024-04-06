100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 5

The industrial hub of the state tops the list when it comes to the occurrence of the number of fire incidents. Last year, Ludhiana recorded over 350 fire incidents while the current year had already witnessed over 100 fire incidents. Interestingly, in most of the incidents, owners of establishments were found to be at fault for not complying with the fire safety norms. Despite the city is sitting on a powder keg and fire incidents have cost the lives of many industrial workers, the administration and residents have not learnt any lesson from the past tragedies.

Whenever any fire incident occurs, fire personnel reach the spot and douse the flames. Despite most units in the city sans fire safety arrangements, no concrete action was taken against the erring units. Political interference is also one of the reasons behind the fire officials remaining on the back foot.

Interestingly, such lethargic approach of the administration has been going on for years now. The most tragic fire and building collapse incident occurred on November 20, 2017, in which a total of 16 persons, including nine firefighters, had lost their lives at the plastic manufacturing factory near Suffian Chowk. A highly flammable chemical was stored at the factory without any permission. Days after the tragedy, the then MC officials had announced to conduct a survey to check fire safety arrangements at factories, godowns, commercial establishments and other buildings in the city but to no avail. Even the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also visited the spot and ordered strict action against the erring units but nothing happened on the ground. As per information, the MC had reportedly begun a fire safety audit to check fire safety arrangements at city hospitals in 2018 but the same was also not completed due to unknown reasons.

The MC had also prepared a report around five years ago and according to it, less than 2 per cent of industries, commercial establishments, educational and other institutes operating in the city had obtained fire safety certificates. Despite the report, no concrete measures were taken.

Sources said there were over 4.25 lakh properties in the city, of which at least 2 lakh properties were either commercial and industrial. Officials blamed the shortage of manpower for not being able to conduct any audit and also shift the blame on residents who were not complying with the fire safety norms.

A fire official said they were waiting eagerly for the implementation of the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Act, 2022, which was lying in limbo for years. The draft of the Act was already ready and once it gets final approval from the Cabinet and the state Assembly, fire officials would get some powers to take action against the erring owners and officials can also seal buildings for violations. At present, there is some ambiguity about the powers of the fire officials in the state.

What MC chief says

“Fire safety arrangements are needed at every unit and to enforce the same, the MC will initially issue advisory for residents, asking them to follow fire safety norms. Afterwards, random checking would be conducted and erring building owners will face action. To save precious lives and loss of properties, I also urged the residents to come forward and ensure implementation of the fire norms,” MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.

Only Ludhiana has got turntable ladder in state

Notably, whenever a fire breaks out in a high-rise building, firemen have to enter the structure either by climbing from adjoining buildings or they endanger their lives by entering from the main door of the building on fire and due to the practice, they also suffer injuries.

Last year, the fire authorities got the turn table ladder (TTL), which costs the state Rs 13 crore and only Ludhiana is having the advanced ladder in the state. The TTL helps in controlling fire incidents in high- rise buildings as it’s height is 56 m. “With the availability of the advanced ladder, we are fully prepared to tackle any kind of emergency. It not only helps in dousing the flames in high-rise buildings but can also be used to rescue trapped persons in the structures,” fire officials said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.