100 screened at health camp, one found carrying hepatitis virus, no HIV-positive

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 24

Over 100 people were screened for various diseases during a health camp at Dhamot Kalan village near here on Wednesday.

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hatinder Kaur supervised the progress of the camp.

The camp was held as a proactive measure to rule out the possibility of the spread of diseases like AIDS and hepatitis, which are usually reported in the localities identified as hotspots of drug abuse.

Although the camp was held in response to a call given by activists fighting the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, they shied away from the event held by the administration.

Payal Civil Hospital SMO Dr Jaideep Singh Chahal said over 100 persons, predominantly women, were examined at the camp.

Dr Shagun Bedi, Shekhar Dani, Parlad Singh, Kulwinder Kaur and Dr Amanpreet Kaur monitored the progress of the event at various stalls and informed visitors about the causes and consequences of the spread of diseases like AIDS, hepatitis, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Only one person was found carrying the virus of hepatitis whereas no one was found positive for HIV.