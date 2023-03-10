101 probables take part in cricket trials, LDCA coach creates a scene

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, March 9

As many as 101 probables (U-16) attended the selection trials conducted by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road, here on Thursday.

The selection panel, led by former Punjab Ranji player Arun Passi, watched the aspirants and evaluated their skills/ talent during the selection exercise.

LDCA honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria said the trials would continue tomorrow also as some of the interested cricketers could not turn up today due to the ongoing annual examinations.

“The players who took part in trials on Thursday have also been advised to come again on Friday at 11 am so that the selectors could have a rational view of all the deserving players,” he said.

The selected probables will attend coaching camp prior to finalising the district U-16 team for all the formats of the game, who would take part in the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket tournaments.

Coach misbehaves

with selectors

An unpleasant incident was witnessed at the venue of selection trials today. Gaurav Marwaha, the coach of district U-16 cricket team, stormed into the ground as the selection process was in progress. He started shouting spontaneously at the selectors and office-bearers who were in attendance to hold the trials.

Gaurav threatened each and everyone how they could organise the trials without him. He also objected to the inclusion of a particular selector. He also misbehaved with this selector.

Gaurav used abusive language against LDCA office-bearers and selectors. He challenged them dare to complete the selection process. When some members of the LDCA asked him to tone down as it was not fine to behave like this before budding players and their parents/ guardians but to no avail.

In between, he was seen making phone calls, asking people to rush to the ground for his help. He remained there for about 20 minutes and then left in a huff.

Parents who accompanied their wards for the trials objected about the indecent behavior of Gaurav. They appealed to the LDCA authorities to take exemplary action against the ill-mannered coach.

Anupam Kumaria and LDCA joint secretary Amarvir Singh assured to take necessary action against the hooligan behaviour.

“A formal report dwelling in all details regarding today’s incident, will be sent to the competent authority, seeking instructions to be followed in this case,” they added.

