104-year-old woman casts vote using postal ballot at home

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

A 104-year-old voter, Ram Kaur, wife of Kartar Singh and resident of Nurpur village in the Samrala constituency, used postal ballot to cast her vote today. Returning Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate Samrala Vikramjit Singh Panthey visited her house and motivated her for voting.

As per instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), postal ballot papers of voters above 80 years of age and persons with disability (PwD) were to be cast through door-to-door voting. Under the supervision of Panthey, 10 teams were formed in the Samrala segment for PwD voters and electorate above 80 years of age.

The SDM said as per the directions of ECI, teams comprising sector officers, BLOs, micro observers, videographers and police personnel visited various areas of the constituency so that people could cast their vote in a free and fair manner through postal ballots. The whole process was carried out in a transparent manner.

The SDM said he also visited Hedon Bet village of the constituency where a PwD couple, Ram Kumar and his wife Neetu Rani, also cast their vote using the postal ballot.