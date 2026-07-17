1,044 get certificates, offer letters on World Youth Skills Day

A convocation ceremony for the Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs) run by the Sun Foundation was organised on World Youth Skills Day at the World Skill Campus of Excellence, Government ITI Campus, Gill Road, Ludhiana. Certificates were awarded and appointment letters were distributed to 1,044 youth trained at the foundation’s skill centres across the state.

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The event was attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria as the chief guest, while Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary presided over the ceremony. The programme was hosted by Padma Shri Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of the Sun Foundation.

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The event saw participation from more than 3,000 youth, industry representatives, educational institutions, employers and distinguished personalities from across Punjab, making it one of the largest celebrations of World Youth Skills Day in the state.

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Governor Kataria appreciated the work being undertaken by the Sun Foundation in the field of skill development and employment generation. He lauded the leadership of Dr Sahney and said the foundation’s initiatives were empowering thousands of youth across Punjab by providing them with skills and opportunities for dignified employment.

Dr Sahney said skill development and employment generation were among the most effective solutions to challenges such as unemployment, drug abuse and migration. He said the Sun Foundation currently provided ‘Skill for Jobs’ training to more than 5,000 youth annually through its network of centres across the state. He added that thousands of youth trained at the foundation centres had secured employment with leading organisations in the manufacturing, healthcare and service sectors.

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Dr Sahney said the foundation was bridging the gap between industry requirements and youth aspirations by designing courses aligned with market demand and ensuring dignified employment opportunities for young people.