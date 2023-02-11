Rs 105-cr push for infra development in city

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 10

In a major push to infrastructure development, the Housing and Urban Development Department has initiated a host of projects costing over Rs 105 crore in various parts of the city.

Committed for development We are committed for planned development of the entire state. Ludhiana being the industrial capital of the state has always been on the priority list and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 105 crore will change the face of it and provide better facilities to residents. Aman Arora, Minister, Housing and Urban Development

Officials said while some of these projects have already been completed, others are in the advanced stage of completion.

A new government school, community centre, senior citizens’ club, sewing centre, health-cum-sports centre, bridge over Sidhwan canal, 100-foot-wide road, special park and recarpeting of the Southern Bypass are among the major projects undertaken in various parts of the city.

A senior government functionary told The Tribune that a new government senior secondary school has come up over 2.94 acres of land in Sector 32 at the cost of Rs 881 lakh. The school building is almost complete and will soon be handed over to the Education Department to begin classes from the coming academic session.

A community centre and a senior citizens’ club are coming up over 1.826 acres in Sector 32 at the cost of Rs 518 lakh. This project has reached almost 50 per cent completion.

A health-cum-sports centre is being built over 2.401 acres in Sector 32-A at a cost of Rs 486 lakh. Almost one-third work on this project has already been completed.

A minor bridge is also being constructed over the Sidhwan canal at a cost of Rs 7 crore. This 30-metre three-span integral/ monolithic bridge near Jhammat village has also reached the half-way mark.

A 100-foot-wide road dividing Sectors 32-A and 33 on Chandigarh Road here has been constructed at the cost of Rs 201 crore.

A swimming pool and pump chamber are coming up at government senior secondary school in Sector 32 at the cost of Rs 86.12 lakh. The work on the project has reached 60 per cent completion.

A special park was being developed over 3.5 acres in Sector 38 at the cost of Rs 272 lakh. The project was allotted in July last year and the work has picked up pace.

The 26.9-km-long Southern Bypass stretch from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to Doraha is being recarpeted at the cost of Rs 7,400 lakh. While PWD (B&R) was the executing agency, the HUD will bear the 50 per cent cost of Rs 3,700 lakh on the project.