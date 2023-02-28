108 Ambulance service reports highest cases from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 27

108 Ambulance service provides emergency healthcare assistance to people across the country. It has provided immediate assistance to over 196,305 people from February 2022 to January 2023 out of which 32,794 were accidental, 6,775 cardiac, 61,665 pregnancy and 90,214 emergency cases in the state. The highest number of cases were reported from Ludhiana.

According to request calls received by 108 Ambulance services, Ludhiana reported the highest number of cases, i.e. 32,623, of which accidental patients served were 4,182 followed by 869 cardiac cases, 11,594 pregnancy and 7,263 other emergency cases.

It was followed by 15,597 in Mohali, 15,109 in Jalandhar, 14,655 in Patiala, 13,587 in Amritsar and 12,975 in Bathinda district.

Bad roads are one of the major reasons for the highest number of accidents in the industrial city. “Roads here are really in bad shape and things become difficult during the rainy season when drivers become unaware of the potholes due to water. Two-wheeler riders are more prone to accidents,” said a road safety expert from Ludhiana.

Manish Batra, Project Head, 108 Ambulance, said, “108 Ambulance service has always committed itself to serve the people in distress. We have developed our emergency service in such a way as our goal is to save every life possible.”

Being responsible citizens of the country, we must give way to an ambulance on the road as they play a pivotal role in the golden hour. Every second counts in a medical emergency, it may mean difference between life and death.