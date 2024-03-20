109 voters registered during camp at Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 19

In view of the 2024 General Election, the Payal administration is holding voter registration camps to assure all eligible voters are covered under the registration process. A total of 109 eligible voters applied for their votes during the camp at the GNNC, Doraha.

Payal SDM Dr Charanjeet Singh said the special camps were organised by booth-level officers (BLOs) at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, to spread awareness and register the voters. The SDM added that the BLOs were provided voter lists through which they verified the voters in all these colleges. “Any voter who found his or her name missing, with wrong details or with an older address was asked to fill a form so that the process of rectification be initiated at the earliest. I shall try my level best that the voters are motivated to exercise their right to vote by counselling them by reaching their doorsteps,” the SDM added.

“Moreover, we would be ensuring different activities in the coming days under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). The young voters should be ‘awakened’ enough to choose the right candidate and vote cautiously. In a democratic system, the power is in the hands of the youth, who have the capacity to take independent and bold decisions. Every single vote counts, so the thought of not voting is killing for the democratic system of the country,” the SDM said.

Nodal Officer for Payal Assembly constituency Bikramjit Singh shared that the BLO’s are in constant touch with the educational institutions. We have already demanded the list of the number of eligible voters who have still not registered from the schools and colleges . “Camps in schools have already been conducted in December and January. Today, the voter registration camps were organised in the colleges to get in touch with each and every such voter who can exercise his or her right to vote but is yet to be registered. There is also a provision for the youth to download Voter Helpline App for enrolling themselves as voters,” he added.