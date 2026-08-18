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Home / Ludhiana / 10K saplings to be planted on 15-acre Prisons Department land

10K saplings to be planted on 15-acre Prisons Department land

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:44 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on Monday launched a plantation drive across 15 acres of land belonging to the Prisons Department. He said around 10,000 saplings will be planted at the site with an aim of making the city pollution-free and greener.

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Seechewal described the initiative as an “oxygen plant” for nature. He said the forest developed from the drive would serve as the lungs of city residents. He added that the saplings being planted are three to four years old, with an average height ranging from four to 10 feet.

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The biggest advantage of planting such mature saplings is that they will not require tree guards, and by next monsoon, they are expected to become firmly established in the soil, he added.

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