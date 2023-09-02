 10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • 10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana second best performing district in state under central scheme

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Almost 10,000 urban poor have been allotted houses under PMAY-U in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 1

Almost 10,000 urban poor homeless families have got concrete houses with basic amenities in Ludhiana district, the government has said.

With around 3,000 more such houses under construction to be disbursed to the beneficiaries, Ludhiana has become the second best performing district in the state under the Centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, has said.

He gave this information in a communication to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.

Arora told The Tribune here on Friday that as many as 15,065 houses had been sanctioned for Ludhiana, of which 9,552 had been constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries while the work on rest 2,457 was in progress.

He said a sum of Rs 290.65 crore had been sanctioned to Ludhiana district under the PMAY-U, of which Rs 233.12 crore had been released and Rs 221.24 crore had already been utilised.

While Mohali topped the state with the delivery of maximum 23,550 houses to the beneficiaries of the total 26,298 sanctioned units at the sanctioned amount of Rs 574.03 crore, of which Rs 529.36 crore had been utilised, Nawanshahr remained the worst performer with the construction and delivery of minimum 216 houses of the total sanctioned 742 units at the sanctioned grant of Rs 11.69 crore, of which Rs 5.92 crore had been utilised.

Among other districts, Amritsar had completed and delivered 5,093 pucca houses of the total sanctioned 10,516 units at the sanctioned assistance of Rs 182.57 crore, of which Rs 113.23 crore had been utilised, Barnala 673 houses of the total 3,177 units at the cost of Rs 11.73 crore, Bathinda 5,699 houses of the total 11,209 at the cost of Rs 87.83 crore, Faridkot 483 houses of the total 1,190 at the cost of Rs 8.39 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib 1,152 houses of the total 2,248 at the cost of Rs 15.82 crore, Fazilka 922 houses of the total 1,892 at the cost of Rs 19.56 crore, Ferozepur 1,256 houses at the cost of Rs 26.08 crore, Gurdaspur 852 houses at the cost of Rs 19.65 crore, Hoshiarpur 1,131 houses at the cost of Rs 17.17 crore, Jalandhar 8,837 houses at the cost of Rs 169.48 crore, Kapurthala 1,050 houses at the cost of Rs 18.68 crore, Malerkotla 438 houses at the cost of Rs 7.34 crore, Mansa 3,071 houses at the cost of Rs 35.98 crore, Moga 1,289 houses at the cost of Rs 20.89 crore, Pathankot 424 houses at the cost of Rs 7.59 crore, Patiala 4,298 houses at the cost of Rs 73.48 crore, Ropar 1,389 houses at the cost of Rs 24.02 crore, Sangrur 2,400 houses at the cost of Rs 27.52 crore, Muktsar 1,019 houses at the cost of Rs 21.69 crore and 910 houses had been built and handed over to the beneficiaries in Tarn Taran district at the cost of Rs 18.9 crore.

With this, as many as 75,704 houses had been constructed and delivered of the total sanctioned 1,32,235 units at the sanctioned Central assistance of Rs 2,342.88 crore, of which Rs 1,646.49 crore had been released and Rs 1,501.52 crore had been utilised so far in the state.

Know the scheme

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been implementing the PAMY-U since June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. As on July 31, as many as 118.9 lakh houses had been sanctioned based on project proposals submitted by states and UTs, of which 112.3 lakh had been grounded for construction and 76.02 lakh had been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

The scheme period of the PAMY-U, which was earlier up to March 31, 2022, has been extended till December 31, 2024, except the credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) vertical, for completion of all houses sanctioned till March 31, 2022, without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology of the scheme.

Women empowerment

All houses under the PMAY-U have basic amenities such as toilets, water supply, electricity and kitchen. The mission promotes women empowerment by providing the ownership of houses in the name of female members or in joint name. Preference has also been given to differently-abled persons, senior citizens, SCs, STs, OBCs, minority, single women, transgender and other weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

Dignified living: MP

“PMAY-U houses ensure dignified living along with a sense of security and pride of ownership to the beneficiaries,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

4
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

5
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

6
Haryana

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

7
Punjab

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

8
World

Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found hanging at her house

10
Trending

Million in China watch chilling CCTV footage of woman giving birth in lift, minutes later dumping alive newborn in dustbin

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today

After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today

The Sun expedition comes close on the heels of ISRO's succes...

US President Biden to travel to India on Sept 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

US President Biden to travel to India on September 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of R...

'Pregnant' tribal woman in relationship with another man paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan village

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 detained

The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by var...

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: Skies clear in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele, toss expected on time

Skies clear in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, toss expected on time in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

According to weather.com at 9.09 am IST, there are fewer cha...

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Woman steals jewellery, caught on CCTV

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3