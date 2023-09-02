10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 1

Almost 10,000 urban poor homeless families have got concrete houses with basic amenities in Ludhiana district, the government has said.

With around 3,000 more such houses under construction to be disbursed to the beneficiaries, Ludhiana has become the second best performing district in the state under the Centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, has said.

He gave this information in a communication to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.

Arora told The Tribune here on Friday that as many as 15,065 houses had been sanctioned for Ludhiana, of which 9,552 had been constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries while the work on rest 2,457 was in progress.

He said a sum of Rs 290.65 crore had been sanctioned to Ludhiana district under the PMAY-U, of which Rs 233.12 crore had been released and Rs 221.24 crore had already been utilised.

While Mohali topped the state with the delivery of maximum 23,550 houses to the beneficiaries of the total 26,298 sanctioned units at the sanctioned amount of Rs 574.03 crore, of which Rs 529.36 crore had been utilised, Nawanshahr remained the worst performer with the construction and delivery of minimum 216 houses of the total sanctioned 742 units at the sanctioned grant of Rs 11.69 crore, of which Rs 5.92 crore had been utilised.

Among other districts, Amritsar had completed and delivered 5,093 pucca houses of the total sanctioned 10,516 units at the sanctioned assistance of Rs 182.57 crore, of which Rs 113.23 crore had been utilised, Barnala 673 houses of the total 3,177 units at the cost of Rs 11.73 crore, Bathinda 5,699 houses of the total 11,209 at the cost of Rs 87.83 crore, Faridkot 483 houses of the total 1,190 at the cost of Rs 8.39 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib 1,152 houses of the total 2,248 at the cost of Rs 15.82 crore, Fazilka 922 houses of the total 1,892 at the cost of Rs 19.56 crore, Ferozepur 1,256 houses at the cost of Rs 26.08 crore, Gurdaspur 852 houses at the cost of Rs 19.65 crore, Hoshiarpur 1,131 houses at the cost of Rs 17.17 crore, Jalandhar 8,837 houses at the cost of Rs 169.48 crore, Kapurthala 1,050 houses at the cost of Rs 18.68 crore, Malerkotla 438 houses at the cost of Rs 7.34 crore, Mansa 3,071 houses at the cost of Rs 35.98 crore, Moga 1,289 houses at the cost of Rs 20.89 crore, Pathankot 424 houses at the cost of Rs 7.59 crore, Patiala 4,298 houses at the cost of Rs 73.48 crore, Ropar 1,389 houses at the cost of Rs 24.02 crore, Sangrur 2,400 houses at the cost of Rs 27.52 crore, Muktsar 1,019 houses at the cost of Rs 21.69 crore and 910 houses had been built and handed over to the beneficiaries in Tarn Taran district at the cost of Rs 18.9 crore.

With this, as many as 75,704 houses had been constructed and delivered of the total sanctioned 1,32,235 units at the sanctioned Central assistance of Rs 2,342.88 crore, of which Rs 1,646.49 crore had been released and Rs 1,501.52 crore had been utilised so far in the state.

Know the scheme

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been implementing the PAMY-U since June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. As on July 31, as many as 118.9 lakh houses had been sanctioned based on project proposals submitted by states and UTs, of which 112.3 lakh had been grounded for construction and 76.02 lakh had been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

The scheme period of the PAMY-U, which was earlier up to March 31, 2022, has been extended till December 31, 2024, except the credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) vertical, for completion of all houses sanctioned till March 31, 2022, without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology of the scheme.

Women empowerment

All houses under the PMAY-U have basic amenities such as toilets, water supply, electricity and kitchen. The mission promotes women empowerment by providing the ownership of houses in the name of female members or in joint name. Preference has also been given to differently-abled persons, senior citizens, SCs, STs, OBCs, minority, single women, transgender and other weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

Dignified living: MP

“PMAY-U houses ensure dignified living along with a sense of security and pride of ownership to the beneficiaries,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.