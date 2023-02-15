10th convocation held at Desh Bhagat University

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, Feb 14

Desh Bhagat University held its 10th annual convocation here today with Dr Jagbir Singh, chancellor of the Bathinda Central University, as the chief guest on the occasion. Graduate, postgraduate, diploma, PhD and M Phil students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

Chancellor Dr Zora Singh gave the introductory speech at the event. On the occasion, university’s alumni from across the country and abroad shared their success stories.