10th convocation of DBU today

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, Feb 13

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) is organising its 10th annual convocation tomorrow at Mandi Gobindgarh. Stating this, a university spokesperson said Dr Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Central University, Bathinda, will be the chief guest at the convocation. DBU chancellor Dr Zora Singh, pro-chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur, vice-chancellor Dr Varinder Singh, president Dr Sandeep Singh and vice-president Dr Harsh Sadavarti will welcome the distinguished guests. More than 1,600 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD students will be awarded degrees during the convocation. Chancellor Dr Zora Singh will confer honorary degrees on deserving eminent personalities from a range of areas on this occasion. The university will also highlight its achievements in different fields during the year.