10th convocation of DBU today

Mandi Gobindgarh, Feb 13
Desh Bhagat University (DBU) is organising its 10th annual convocation tomorrow at Mandi Gobindgarh. Stating this, a university spokesperson said Dr Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Central University, Bathinda, will be the chief guest at the convocation. DBU chancellor Dr Zora Singh, pro-chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur, vice-chancellor Dr Varinder Singh, president Dr Sandeep Singh and vice-president Dr Harsh Sadavarti will welcome the distinguished guests. More than 1,600 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD students will be awarded degrees during the convocation. Chancellor Dr Zora Singh will confer honorary degrees on deserving eminent personalities from a range of areas on this occasion. The university will also highlight its achievements in different fields during the year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...