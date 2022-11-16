Rs 11.6 cr to be spent on Kartar Singh Sarabha road reconstruction

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 15

A sum of Rs 11.6 crore will be spent to reconstruct the Ludhiana-Pakhowal road, named after the Indian revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha, here, the government has confirmed.

The development assumed significance as the outlay was approved a day before the death anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha, who had become a member of the Ghadar Party at the young age of 15.

Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads), Pardeep Kumar, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the project was approved to reconstruct 22.55-km-long Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg, which connects Ludhiana with Pakhowal.

The PWD (B&R) will be the implementing agency and the project will be completed by March 31 next.

The project was among 67 capital projects with a cumulative capital outlay amounting to Rs 2,137.97 crore and with a request of special assistance (loan) amounting to Rs 1,446 crore approved by the Union Government under part-I of the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment for 2022-23.

The Assistant Director of Union Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, Public Finance – States Division, Anjali Maurya, has conveyed the decision to the state government.

“The capital expenditure on the projects (special assistance loan) amounting to Rs 1,096.16 crore under the scheme for 2022-23, as per the details, has been approved by the competent authority,” she has mentioned in the communication to the Punjab Finance Secretary.

The road, which was named after Kartar Singh Sarabha, who had become a leading luminary member and started fighting for the independence movement, was in a dilapidated condition dotted with potholes, causing hardships to commuters.

“It will be a real tribute to the martyr, who was one of the most active members of the Indian independence movement, and had breathed his last on November 16, 1915, at the age of 19 years,” a local resident, Parveen Kumar, said.