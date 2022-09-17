11 arrested for gambling at dhaba, Rs 1.9 lakh seized

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 16
The Amargarh police have booked 12 persons under Section 13/3/67 of the Gambling Act for allegedly betting heavy amounts at a dhaba in Bagrian village, Malerkotla district, near here.
An amount of Rs 1, 90,000 and equipment used in gambling was seized from the 11 accused, arrested by the police. Owner of the dhaba managed to flee from the spot.
The arrested accused were identified as Vipan Kumar of Mohalla Kasabian, Sanaur, Harpreet Singh of Chatakpura Mohalla, Patiala, Harwinder Singh of FCI Colony, Nabha, Darshan Lal of Dojhian Wali Gali, Nabha, Sukhchain Singh of Duladdi, Nabha, Lovely Kumar of Gupta Colony, Nabha, Parveen Kumar of Sunam, Dhiraj Kumar of Patel Nagar, Ambala, (now resident of Bathinda), Himanshu of Vishawkarma Mandir, Dhuri and Krishan Lal of Mani Majra, Chandigarh.
Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur said accused were arrested on a tip-off about misuse of dhaba by allowing clients gamble under guise of people coming to take meals. Raids were on to arrest dhaba owner Sukhwinder Singh, the SSP said.
