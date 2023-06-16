11 arrested for illegally taking possession of marriage palace

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

Eleven persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly illegally taking possession of a marriage palace in Lohara and assaulting its manager.

One of the suspects is still at large, awaiting arrest by the authorities.

The suspects who have been arrested were Sunny Sahni from Janta Enclave; Gurvir Singh from Tharike; Simranjit Singh, alias Simar from Shalimar Park of Dugri; Harmanpreet Singh from Phase 3 of Dugri; Ajay Singh from Satjot Nagar on Dhandra Road; Atul Sharma from Ishar Nagar; Gaurav from Dugri; Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, from Giaspura; Harmanpreet Singh from Chet Singh Nagar; Kamaldeep Singh from Chet Singh Nagar, and Harshdeep Singh from Phullanwal village. One more suspect Seetam Sahni, father of Sunny Sahni, is still at large. The police have also seized a weapon, a car, sticks, and baseball bats from the possession of the arrested persons.

The complainant, Rakesh Kumar from Janta Enclave near Dugri, alleged that he owned a marriage palace located near Canal View Colony in Lohara. He had deputed Jagjeet Singh as the manager of the palace. Kumar alleged that on June 13, Sunny Sahni, his father and others forcibly entered the palace and illegally took control of the premises after assaulting the manager. Additionally, they allegedly abused and threatened Kumar’s son via a phone call.

During a press conference today, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said during interrogation, Amandeep Singh revealed that they had struck a deal of Rs 7 lakh with Sunny Sahni and Seetam Sahni to illegally obtain the possession of a marriage palace.

A case under Sections 452, 448, 323, 511, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC as well as Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Sadar Police Station against the accused.

According to the police, Amandeep is facing charges of attempt to murder and unlawful possession of a weapon in three cases. Gaurav Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Ajay Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh are also facing trials in criminal cases.