11 booked for attacking AAP man outside marriage function venue

Ludhiana, May 11

During a marriage-related function of the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Gill constituency Jiwan Singh Sangowal, some persons armed with sharp weapons attacked Sahibjit Singh, alias Sabi, block president of AAP and a resident of Jarkhar, who had come to attend the event at Sangowal village on Thursday night. He was attacked outside the venue.

Mandeep Singh, a close aide of the AAP MLA, who intervened to save Sahibjit, was also attacked.

Sabi’s turban was also tossed during the incident.

The Sadar police yesterday registered an attempt to murder case against Charanjit Singh, a resident of Bulara village and 10 unidentified persons.

Mandeep, a complainant in the case, said a a marriage-related function was organised at the MLA’s house on his son’s marriage. Sabi also came to attend the event. When he went out, Charanjit and about 10 other persons surrounded him. They attacked Sabi with sharp weapons.

The complainant said when he tried to stop the assailants, they also beat him up. Sabi, who suffered serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

SI Satwinder Singh said five persons were arrested and raids were on to nab the other suspects.

