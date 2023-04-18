11 cell phones seized from jail

Ludhiana: The jail staff recovered 11 abandoned mobile devices during an inspection of the Central Jail premises. In response to a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent Harbans Singh, an FIR has been registered at Division Number 7 police station under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act against unidentified individuals. The jail officer stated that the inmates violated regulations by possessing mobile devices inside the prison. The identities of the accused are, however, yet to be determined. Constable Gurpreet Singh is currently investigating the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect