11 cell phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The jail staff recovered 11 abandoned mobile devices during an inspection of the Central Jail premises. In response to a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent Harbans Singh, an FIR has been registered at Division Number 7 police station under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act against unidentified individuals. The jail officer stated that the inmates violated regulations by possessing mobile devices inside the prison. The identities of the accused are, however, yet to be determined. Constable Gurpreet Singh is currently investigating the case.