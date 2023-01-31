11 couples tie knot in mass marriage

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 30

As many as 11 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Samay Sewa Samiti at Ram Talai Chhapar here.

Jatinder Sharma Happy, patron of the Sidh Sulakhan Trust, inaugurated the event and Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Several arrangements were made for the bride and groom and each pair was given household items.

Feroze Khan, a prominent Punjabi singer, also graced the ceremony.

Rajnish Oswal, chairman Shreyans Group of Industries, Vikas Krishan Sharma, president of the Samiti, Ravinder Puri, former president, Municipal Council and former MLA Jagga Hissowal called upon the couples and their parents to create congenial atmosphere and give respect to the girl child.