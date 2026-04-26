11 FIRs filed against dairy owners for polluting drains in Ludhiana

Acting on complaints by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC), the police have registered two FIRs against 11 dairy owners for allegedly violating the environmental norms and damaging public drainage infrastructure by dumping cow dung and waste into sewer lines and drains.

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According to police officials, FIRs have been registered at the PAU police station against Kalu Lala, Chaju Ram, Vicky, Mela Ram, Gursevak Singh and Jagdev Singh under Section 279 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 70(3), 70(5) and 70(12) of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873.

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Cases have also been registered at Division No. 7 police station against dairy units Paras Dairy, Rakesh Dairy, Ram Milan Dairy, Pal Dairy and Krishan Lal Dairy under the same provisions.

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As per the complaints submitted by the MC, the suspects who were booked at the PAU police station were found responsible for blocking sewer lines by releasing cow dung and dairy waste directly into the drainage system. The civic body said such actions led to choking of sewer lines, overflow of dirty water and damage to public property in nearby residential areas.

In the second incident, the MC highlighted that several dairy units in the Tajpur Road dairy complex were continuously flouting the environmental norms by discharging untreated waste into drains and nearby water channels. The letter also pointed out that despite repeated warnings and notices, the dairy operators failed to adopt proper waste disposal mechanisms, resulting in unhygienic conditions and pollution.

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Officials said the violations not only disrupted the drainage system but also posed serious health and environmental risks. The MC had recommended strict legal action, following which the police registered the cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiran Singh Teja said: “I was present during a meeting conducted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann here on Saturday under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project and we were directed to take strict action. We have already registered FIRs against 11 dairy owners.”

Notably, the issue of cow dung disposal from the dairy complex has been persisting for months. Despite the MC issuing tenders for lifting and scientific disposal of cow dung, the ground situation remains largely unchanged.

Heaps of waste continue to be seen along roads and near drains in the area, indicating poor enforcement and lack of coordination.

Residents of adjoining localities have repeatedly complain about foul smell, choked drains and unhygienic conditions. They allege that dairy owners continue to dump waste into the Buddha Nullah and nearby drains, worsening pollution levels.

Sources in the MC admitted that while notices and warnings have been issued from time to time, effective compliance has not been ensured. The recommendations for FIRs are being seen as a step to tighten enforcement but officials conceded that implementation remains a challenge.

Lovely Singh, president, Dairy Owners’ Association, Tajpur Road, said: “We have been suffering from the problem for the past several years as the contractor is not lifting cow dung. Moreover, we are not going to throw the same from streets as these are 18-ft-wide and it would be difficult to travel if the cow dung was lifted form roads.”