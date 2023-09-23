11 fresh dengue cases reported, count 252

Ludhiana, September 22
As dengue cases continue to surge, 11 fresh cases of the disease were officially confirmed in the district on Friday.
Among these, eight persons who tested positive for dengue are residents of city areas, including Kali Sadak, Haibowal Kalan, Model Town, Dashmesh Nagar, SBS Nagar on Dhandra Road, Bahadur Ke Road, BRS Nagar and South City.
In rural areas, three cases have been reported in Khera, Lasara in the Malaudh area and Mohalla Molvian in Raikot. This season, a total of 252 positive dengue cases have been reported from different parts of the district so far. However, there are still 30 active cases in the district.
Awareness campaigns
Doraha: The Payal Civil Hospital is conducting awareness campaigns and holding inspections to prevent further spread of dengue in Doraha.
A special campaign was carried out today as per the Health Department's instructions, under which drives to spread awareness and contain dengue have to be organised every Friday.
The team of the health department comprising of Block Extension Educators Dr Swati Sachdeva, Health Inspectors Daljinder Singh and Sukhminder Singh conducted inspections at hospitals, police stations, laboratories, educational institutions and households of Doraha to check the potential breeding sites for dengue larvae.
The team distributed pamphlets to make the residents aware of about the necessary precaution to contain the spread of dengue. They told the residents about ideal breeding grounds for mosquito such as rooftops, pots, coolers, broken containers etc.
—Tribune Reporters
