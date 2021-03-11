11 MC teams to recover Rs 5-cr disposal charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The MC has formed teams to ensure 100 per cent recovery of Rs 5 crore from defaulters, who had not deposited disposal charges.

A total of 11 teams have been formed to recover dues from 2,959 defaulters. Superintendent, MC, Vivek Verma said disposal charges of Rs 5.04 crore are to be recovered from the defaulters in the Zone D areas. These teams would serve notices on the defaulters and ensure recovery.