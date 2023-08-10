11 meat sellers issued challans

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted raids and issued challans against 11 meat shops on Wednesday.

The shops were situated in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, Pakhowal road and nearby areas. The civic body team, led by senior veterinary officer Harbans Dhalla, said the meat shop owners were selling unhygienic meat that was slaughtered illegally.

