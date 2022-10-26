11 mobiles, 32-gm charas seized

Ludhiana, October 25
As many as 11 mobile phones and 32-gm charas was seized during a surprise checking at Central Jail, Ludhiana.
In the first case, six mobile phones were seized from four inmates namely Deepak Kumar, Ugbunayan, Anthony and Damanpreet. In another case, four mobile were recovered from four inmates namely Manpreet, Avtar, Suraj and Amandeep. Jail officials also recovered 32 gram of charas from the jail inmate Amandeep Singh. All recoveries were made on October 21. A case under the Prisons Act was registered yesterday.
Another mobile was found abandoned in barrack number 1 on October 19 and a case was registered yesterday against an unknown inmate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...