11 mobiles, 32-gm charas seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

As many as 11 mobile phones and 32-gm charas was seized during a surprise checking at Central Jail, Ludhiana.

In the first case, six mobile phones were seized from four inmates namely Deepak Kumar, Ugbunayan, Anthony and Damanpreet. In another case, four mobile were recovered from four inmates namely Manpreet, Avtar, Suraj and Amandeep. Jail officials also recovered 32 gram of charas from the jail inmate Amandeep Singh. All recoveries were made on October 21. A case under the Prisons Act was registered yesterday.

Another mobile was found abandoned in barrack number 1 on October 19 and a case was registered yesterday against an unknown inmate.