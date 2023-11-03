11 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 11 cell phones. Of these, nine were found abandoned on the jail premises while two were seized from inmates.

In the first incident, Sukhdev Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said on November 1, he along with the team conducted a search operation in the jail and a cell phone was seized from an inmate, Paramvir Singh, of Samrala. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against him.

Harbans Singh, assistant superintendent of police, said on October 29, he along with jail staff conducted checking in jail which led to the seizure of one mobile phone from an inmate identified as Jagtar Singh. Now, a probe would be conducted to inquire how the suspect managed access to the banned item inside the jail. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the prisoner.

On the same day, two seperate search operations were conducted in the jail that led to the seizure of nine mobile phones that were found abandoned on the jail premises, jail officials said, adding that some inmates might have abandoned the cell phones to prevent their arrest during the search operation. A separate case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates and once they are identified, their names would be added to the already registered cases.