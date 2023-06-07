11 mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

A surprise checking conducted at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 11 mobile phones and 50 packets of tobacco in two separate incidents.

Satnam Singh, Assistant Superintendent (jail), said on May 31, he along with staff conducted a surprise checking in the jail. During the checking, each nook and corner of the jail was searched, which led to the recovery of eight cell phones and 50 packets of tobacco. Some unidentified inmates could have dumped the banned items inside the jail to prevent action against them.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates and once they are identified, their names would be added to the FIR, he said.

In another case, jail officials said on May 19 during a surprise checking, a mobile phone was seized from a jail inmate, Avtar Singh. Two mobile phones were also found abandoned in washrooms meant for the inmates. A case under the Prisons Act was yesterday registered against Avtar and other unidentified inmates.

The jail officials said further probe would be conducted.