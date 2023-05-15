11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

A surprise checking conducted in the Central Jail here led to the seizure of 11 mobile phones and 200 gm of tobacco in two separate incidents.

Assistant Superintendent, Jail, Sukhdev Singh, said on April 11, he along with the team conducted a checking in the jail. Besides checking belongings of inmates and also frisking suspicious ones, the entire jail premises was also scanned which led to the recovery of eight mobile phones lying abandoned there.

He said the phones could have been kept by some inmates. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified prisoners.

In another case, Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Harbans Singh said on April 12, a surprise checking was conducted in the jail which led to the seizure of three mobile phones and 200 gm of tobacco.

He said three phones were seized from inmates identified as Sourav, Raman and Arvind while tobacco was seized from Raman.

After the recovery of the banned items from the inmates, the Jail Department has launched a probe to identify the source which facilitated the entry of banned things inside the jail. Even the seized mobile phones would also be sent for forensic examination to inquire about persons who were in touch with these inmates. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them.