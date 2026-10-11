11-month-old sexually assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana; found covered in blood by mother

An 11-month-old infant was allegedly subjected to a heinous assault in Ludhiana’s Dehlon area on Saturday. When the mother heard the child crying and rushed inside, she was shocked to find her daughter in pain. The accused, who is around 35 years old, had allegedly fled after committing the act.

The victim’s father, in his complaint, told the police that his wife had put their 11-month-old daughter to sleep inside the house while she was working outside. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, Sanjay Kumar, who lived in a rented room in the neighbourhood, allegedly entered the house.

Advertisement

The victim’s father further stated that a short while later, his wife heard their daughter crying and immediately rushed inside. She saw the accused fleeing the house. When she entered and looked at the child, she was shocked to find her daughter’s clothes pulled down and her body smeared with blood.

Advertisement

Based on the father’s complaint, Dehlon police registered a case against Sanjay Kumar. Police said the accused is a resident of Purnia district in Bihar. He has been absconding since the incident, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said the police had intensified efforts to arrest the accused based on the complaint. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused at the earliest,” he added.