DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 11-month-old sexually assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana; found covered in blood by mother

11-month-old sexually assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana; found covered in blood by mother

Police say the accused is a resident of Purnia district in Bihar; he has been absconding since the incident, and efforts are underway to trace him

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:24 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused allegedly entered the house when the 11-month-old girl was sleeping inside the house and her mother was working outside. iStock photo
Advertisement

An 11-month-old infant was allegedly subjected to a heinous assault in Ludhiana’s Dehlon area on Saturday. When the mother heard the child crying and rushed inside, she was shocked to find her daughter in pain. The accused, who is around 35 years old, had allegedly fled after committing the act.

The victim’s father, in his complaint, told the police that his wife had put their 11-month-old daughter to sleep inside the house while she was working outside. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, Sanjay Kumar, who lived in a rented room in the neighbourhood, allegedly entered the house.

Advertisement

The victim’s father further stated that a short while later, his wife heard their daughter crying and immediately rushed inside. She saw the accused fleeing the house. When she entered and looked at the child, she was shocked to find her daughter’s clothes pulled down and her body smeared with blood.

Advertisement

Based on the father’s complaint, Dehlon police registered a case against Sanjay Kumar. Police said the accused is a resident of Purnia district in Bihar. He has been absconding since the incident, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said the police had intensified efforts to arrest the accused based on the complaint. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused at the earliest,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts