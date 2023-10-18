11 months on, two missing brothers still untraceable

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 17

A man has been running from pillar to post to trace his two sons who had gone missing 11 months ago. He urged the police to speed up probe in the case so that his sons can be traced in a safe condition.

Sia Ram (65), who is staying in a shanty in Uttam Nagar, said his sons Satinder Kumar (20) and Sajan Kumar (18) had gone missing on November 11, 2022. The duo had gone to work at some factory but they did not return home. He suspected that they might have been kidnapped by some miscreants. Eleven months had been passed but they were yet to be traced. The complainant, however, has no suspicion on anyone one who could be behind the mysterious disappearance of his wards.

The complainant alleged that he had lodged a police complaint at the Kanganwal police post and they had also conducted a probe but they could not able to trace the two brothers.

A contractor with whom his sons were working was also called by the police for questioning but to no avail. “The contractor had told the police that the youths had left their workplace at Sahnewal and boarded some vehicle to reach the city but they did not reach their destination. I urge senior police officials to form a special team to trace my sons,” the complainant said.

In another case, 13-year-old Arman of Hargobindpura, Delhi road, had went missing about three weeks ago but he is yet to be traced. His family had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Moti Nagar police station.